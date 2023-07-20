CYHRA Share "If I" Guitar Tutorial Video

Swedish melodic metal rockers Cyhra are proud to announce their new studio album, titled The Vertigo Trigger, which will be released on August 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. They recently released a new single, "If I", and now guitarists Euge Valovirta and Marcus Sunesson have shared a tutorial on how to play the song. Check it out below.

Cyhra recently issued the following message: "Cyhra would like to invite you to celebrate the release of our third full-length album, The Vertigo Trigger. The band will perform a full live show plus more special surprises will be added to the event soon. So please make sure you attend the event to make sure you'll get all the updates. Tickets will be released this Friday July 14th along with the release of our brand new single, 'If I'."

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), and with the addition of lead guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and drummer Alex Landenburg (Kamelot), Cyhra has already released two highly acclaimed albums which proof that the band have managed to create their own identity and sound.

Now in 2023, coming four years after their last album, No Halos In Hell, The Vertigo Trigger is Cyhra's third studio album, and their first featuring recently added guitarist Marcus Sunesson (ex-The Crown / Engel).

Recorded in the summer/autumn of 2022, The Vertigo Trigger is the band's darkest album to date. The album was entirely self-produced and mixed by guitarist Euge Valovirta, whilst the mastering was handled by long-term producer Jacob Hansen. This new album offers fans the classic Cyhra sound, full of the band's trademarks, but fresh and refined. The Swedes have modernised their song writing meaning that no Cyhra fan will be disappointed, making The Vertigo Trigger a more than worthy successor to their first two albums.

And although guitarist Jesper Strömblad isn’t a part of Cyhra's live shows currently, he was deeply involved in the writing and recording process of the album. Therefore, the band can hardly wait for his return as soon as he is ready again.

The Vertigo Trigger tracklisting:

"Ready To Rumble"

"Let's Have My Story Told"

"Live A Little"

"1,000,000 Fahrenheit"

"Buried Alive"

"The Voice You Need To Hear"

"Life Is A Hurricane"

"If I"

"Fear Of Missing Out"

"Ashlight"

"Too Old For Fairy Tales"

"Ready To Rumble" video:

"Life Is A Hurricane" video: