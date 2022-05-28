CYHRA Share Rehearsal Footage And "I Am The One" Live Clip From First Show In Over Two Years

Cyhra, featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E, performed three shows in their native Sweden at the beginning of May. Guitarist Euge Valovirta has shared footage of the band's live gear for 2022, production rehearsals and the band's first show in over two years. Check it out below.

Cyhra's second album, No Halos In Hell - released in 2019 - is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: