CYNIC Vinyl Reissues Available In February; Titles Include Bonus Material + Liner Notes By MARTIN POPOFF

American progressive metal band Cynic's 2010 Re-Traced EP will be available on 12" vinyl for the first time ever, including a memorial tribute track to the late Sean Malone.

Cynic was formed in Miami, Florida by Paul Masvidal in 1987, incorporating elements of progressive rock, alternative, and metal. Their debut album, Focus, was released in 1993, after which they disbanded in 1994. The comeback in 2006 resulted in the sophomore album, Traced in Air (2008), of which the four first songs on Re-Traced are re-interpretations of. Svart Records in co-operation with Cynic now proudly present Re-Traced reborn on a 12" vinyl, including three alternative versions of the songs and liner notes by Martin Popoff.

Paul Masvidal comments the reissue: “Seeing Re-Traced pressed on a legit 12” vinyl is an exciting first, especially with the inclusion of bonus tracks like Sean Malone’s beautiful, never-before-released bass rendition of 'Wheels Within Wheels' and his magical performance on 'Integral', which I initially released digitally as a memorial tribute to him. The electronic renditions of Traced In Air tracks like 'Space', 'Evolutionary' and 'King' take the songs into entirely new realms. It’s also synchronistic that I’m now playing these songs in my solo acoustic ambient shows, finally bringing them into a live format. Altogether, it feels quite special to see these two records reborn.”

​​​​​​​

Re-Traced is available on Svart exclusive Natural/Gold Smoke vinyl, limited turquoise vinyl, and classic black vinyl on February 14, 2025. Pre-order here.

Cynic's third full length offering, Kindly Bent To Free Us, is their final album to feature original drummer Sean Reinert and long time member Sean Malone on bass, who both passed away in 2020. Originally released on a 2LP version and mastered at 45rpm, Svart Records in co-operation with Cynic now proudly present the single LP edition of the album including a bonus track "Earth Is My Witness" for the first time on vinyl and a booklet with linter notes by Martin Popoff, lyrics, notation to the song Kindly Bent To Free Us, and more.

Paul Masvidal comments on the reissue: “Kindly Bent To Free Us is reborn on vinyl for its 10th anniversary. This record holds a special place in my heart for many reasons. First, the songs and the journey they take, exploring inner realms as represented by the cover art. Then, there are the arrangements—raw and explosive—which R. Walt Vincent was so good at capturing the live energy we shared as a trio in the rehearsal room when these ideas were developed. There’s also something poignant about this being the last record the three of us would make together. It’s exciting to finally see 'The Earth Is My Witness', which was previously only a bonus track on the box set, brought into this format for the first time.”

Kindly Bent To Free Us is available on Svart exclusive Yellow/Red/White marble vinyl, limited Yellow/Black Smoke vinyl, and classic Black vinyl on February 14, 2025, eleven years to the day of its original release! Pre-order here.