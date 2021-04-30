D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud To Be Re-Issued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl In June

Two more beautiful vinyl LP editions of A Prayer For The Loud, the latest masterpiece by Danish rock legends D-A-D, will be released on June 26th. They will be available in silver/blue/black splatter and white/red merge formats. Both are strictly limited to 250 units each and available for pre-order here.

A Prayer For The Loud was released on May 31st, 2019 via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Burning Star"

"A Prayer For The Loud"

"Nothing Ever Changes"

"The Sky Is Made Of Blues"

"The Real Me"

"No Doubt About It"

"A Drug For The Heart"

"Musical Chairs"

"Time Is A Train"

"Happy Days In Hell"

"If The World Just"

"Burning Star":