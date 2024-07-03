D-A-D Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Released

Danish hard rock act, D-A-D, performed at Germany's Rock Hard Festival 2024 on May 19. WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed video of the band's full set. Watch below.

D-A-D performed the following setlist:

"The Road Below Me"

"Burning Star"

"Point Of View"

"1st, 2nd & 3rd"

"The Ghost"

"Grow Or Pay"

"Monster Philosophy"

"Everything Glows"

"Jonnie"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Jackie O'"

"Isn't That Wild"

"Bad Craziness"

"Sleeping My Day Away"

"Jihad"

"It's After Dark"

D-A-D will released their thirteenth album, Speed Of Darkness, on October 4 via AFM Records. The album was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf).

Drummer Laust Sonne says: ”Jacob Hansen is really good at producing drum sounds, and he has a recording room designed for drums. There are not a lot of studios like that left out there, as most of it is done on computers in peoples’ living rooms these days. It is hard for drummers like me, who hit hard and make a lot of cymbal noise, to find studio people trained for it, but Jacob is one of them. The more I let loose, the better I sounded, so that was really awesome.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"God Prays To Man"

"1st, 2nd & 3rd"

"The Ghost"

"Speed Of Darkness"

"Head Over Heels"

"Live By Fire"

"Crazy Wings"

"Keep That MF Down"

"Strange Terrain"

"In My Hands"

"Everything Is Gone Now"

"Automatic Survival"

"Waiting Is The Way"

"I’m Still Here"

"The Ghost" lyric video:

"1st, 2nd & 3rd":

Tour dates:

July

6 - Nibe, Denmark - Nibe Festival

11 - Svedala, Sweden - Sommarrock

12 - Juelsminde, Denmark - Juelsminde Havnefest

13 - Vig, Denmark - Vig Festival

August

2 - Ringsted, Denmark - Ringsted Festival

3 - Grindsted, Denmark - Musik I Gryden

16 - Esbjerg, Denmark - Suset Festival

16 - Holstebro, Denmark - Open Air På Teaterpladsen

17 - Aabenraa, Denmark - Kongehøj Festival

31 - Køge, Denmark - Køge Festuge

September

6 - Ringe, Denmark - Midtfyns Festival

7 - Silkeborg, Denmark - Danmarks Største Vejfest



October

22 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Film Studios

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

9 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - München, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

December

1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks