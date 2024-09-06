D-A-D Premier Official Lyric Video For "Head Over Heels"

Danish hard rock act, D-A-D, have released a lyric video for "Head Over Heels", an emotional balled from their thirteenth album, Speed Of Darkness, out on October 4 via AFM Records. Watch below:

D-A-D's forthcoming album, Speed Of Darkness, was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf).

Drummer Laust Sonne says: ”Jacob Hansen is really good at producing drum sounds, and he has a recording room designed for drums. There are not a lot of studios like that left out there, as most of it is done on computers in peoples’ living rooms these days. It is hard for drummers like me, who hit hard and make a lot of cymbal noise, to find studio people trained for it, but Jacob is one of them. The more I let loose, the better I sounded, so that was really awesome.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"God Prays To Man"

"1st, 2nd & 3rd"

"The Ghost"

"Speed Of Darkness"

"Head Over Heels"

"Live By Fire"

"Crazy Wings"

"Keep That MF Down"

"Strange Terrain"

"In My Hands"

"Everything Is Gone Now"

"Automatic Survival"

"Waiting Is The Way"

"I’m Still Here"

"Keep That Mother Down" lyric video:

"The Ghost" lyric video:

"1st, 2nd & 3rd":

Tour dates:

September

6 - Ringe, Denmark - Midtfyns Festival

7 - Silkeborg, Denmark - Danmarks Største Vejfest



October

22 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Film Studios

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

9 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - München, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

December

1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks