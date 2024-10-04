D-A-D Premier Official Lyric Video For "Speed Of Darkness"; New Album Out Now

Danish hard rock act, D-A-D, have released a lyric video for "Speed Of Darkness", the title track of their thirteenth album, out today via AFM Records. Watch below:

Earlier this year, D-A-D turned 40 years and even got their own museum exhibition. But this is by no means the end of everything. The quartet is brimming with energy, and they have written 40 songs since their last album, A Prayer for the Loud, that was released in 2019. Out of these songs, the band has selected 14 of the best ones for their new double album Speed Of Darkness. Many bands never get to stick together and celebrate their 40-year anniversary without any breaks, but the fact this is currently happening to one of Denmark’s best and most popular rock band, with an even greater audience beyond the country’s borders, is remarkable. It’s in fact more than that, according to bassist Stig Pedersen: ”Turning 40 as a band is in and of itself totally crazy. We are a social experiment!”, he states.

While this year started with a trip back in time for D-A-D, now, they look into the future with their brand new studio offering, without a doubt a remarkably strong collection of songs. Some would call this a clear understatement; the four band members have not been in so much agreement about the quality of new songs for an album in many years as they are today. As Jesper Binzer says: ”I am totally stoked about this new collection of songs – I can’t wait for the fans to hear this album. It is so much D-A-D – and so much better!”

Drummer Laust Sonne agrees: "I think that we have taken a collective step up, on many parameters, with "Speed of Darkness": We have never played better than we do on this album. Our songwriting is on top notch, and this collection of songs is our strongest in many years. Sound- and production-wise, we have cared deeply for every little detail. It has both power and finesse. All of this makes us sleep soundly at night and just look forward to presenting Speed Of Darkness in its entirety to all of our fans."

Speed Of Darkness was produced with Nick Foss and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf). Jacob Binzer adds: ”Although you can’t really judge albums before one to two years after their release, I think that this is a strong pool. Some of these songs have surprised me positively while we recorded them, and that is very promising.”

Jesper Binzer agrees with his brother: ”For the first time in three to four albums, I am totally excited about our material, and I was looking forward to go into the studio every single day. We have an excess of both songs and ideas, and this is a place that I have wanted to reach with the last three to four D-A-D albums. It’s crazy how things are circular that way. I thought that everything was done, and I thought that we were just old guys who were doing whatever we could, but a new necessity has arisen.”

After a major festival summer run with 24 concerts, D-A-D will soon embark on a tour with numerous shows in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, as well as a completely sold-out show in Royal Arena in Denmark on November 1. And if you want even more D-A-D, the National Museum, Copenhagen exhibit will run all the way to late October.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"God Prays To Man"

"1st, 2nd & 3rd"

"The Ghost"

"Speed Of Darkness"

"Head Over Heels"

"Live By Fire"

"Crazy Wings"

"Keep That MF Down"

"Strange Terrain"

"In My Hands"

"Everything Is Gone Now"

"Automatic Survival"

"Waiting Is The Way"

"I’m Still Here"

"Head Over Heels" lyric video:

"Keep That Mother Down" lyric video:

"The Ghost" lyric video:

"1st, 2nd & 3rd":

Tour dates:

October

22 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Film Studios

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

9 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - München, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

December

1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks