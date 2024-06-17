D-A-D Share Official Lyric Video For New Song "The Ghost"
June 17, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Danish hard rock act, D-A-D, have released a lyric video for "The Ghost", a track from their upcoming thirteenth album, Speed Of Darkness, out October 4 via AFM Records. Watch the clip below:
D-A-D's forthcoming album, Speed Of Darkness, was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf).
Drummer Laust Sonne says: ”Jacob Hansen is really good at producing drum sounds, and he has a recording room designed for drums. There are not a lot of studios like that left out there, as most of it is done on computers in peoples’ living rooms these days. It is hard for drummers like me, who hit hard and make a lot of cymbal noise, to find studio people trained for it, but Jacob is one of them. The more I let loose, the better I sounded, so that was really awesome.”
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"God Prays To Man"
"1st, 2nd & 3rd"
"The Ghost"
"Speed Of Darkness"
"Head Over Heels"
"Live By Fire"
"Crazy Wings"
"Keep That MF Down"
"Strange Terrain"
"In My Hands"
"Everything Is Gone Now"
"Automatic Survival"
"Waiting Is The Way"
"I’m Still Here"
Tour dates:
June
27 - Viborg, Denmark - Tinghallen
28 - Malling, Denmark - Malling Bjerge Festival
29 - Thisted, Denmark - Thy Rock
July
6 - Nibe, Denmark - Nibe Festival
11 - Svedala, Sweden - Sommarrock
12 - Juelsminde, Denmark - Juelsminde Havnefest
13 - Vig, Denmark - Vig Festival
August
2 - Ringsted, Denmark - Ringsted Festival
3 - Grindsted, Denmark - Musik I Gryden
16 - Esbjerg, Denmark - Suset Festival
16 - Holstebro, Denmark - Open Air På Teaterpladsen
17 - Aabenraa, Denmark - Kongehøj Festival
31 - Køge, Denmark - Køge Festuge
September
6 - Ringe, Denmark - Midtfyns Festival
7 - Silkeborg, Denmark - Danmarks Største Vejfest
October
22 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Film Studios
November
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
8 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset
9 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset
27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
28 - München, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
December
1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks