D-A-D Streaming New Singles "Keep That Mother Down" And "Head Over Heels"

Danish hard rock act, D-A-D, will release their thirteenth album, Speed Of Darkness, on October 4 via AFM Records. The band is now is presenting another two tracks that are pure D-A-D material and yet couldn't be more different.

"Keep That Mother Down" is a driving song to suppress negativity and embrace positivity, "Head Over Heels" an emotional ballad. Check out both songs below:

D-A-D's forthcoming album, Speed Of Darkness, was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf).

Drummer Laust Sonne says: ”Jacob Hansen is really good at producing drum sounds, and he has a recording room designed for drums. There are not a lot of studios like that left out there, as most of it is done on computers in peoples’ living rooms these days. It is hard for drummers like me, who hit hard and make a lot of cymbal noise, to find studio people trained for it, but Jacob is one of them. The more I let loose, the better I sounded, so that was really awesome.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"God Prays To Man"

"1st, 2nd & 3rd"

"The Ghost"

"Speed Of Darkness"

"Head Over Heels"

"Live By Fire"

"Crazy Wings"

"Keep That MF Down"

"Strange Terrain"

"In My Hands"

"Everything Is Gone Now"

"Automatic Survival"

"Waiting Is The Way"

"I’m Still Here"

"The Ghost" lyric video:

"1st, 2nd & 3rd":

Tour dates:

August

31 - Køge, Denmark - Køge Festuge

September

6 - Ringe, Denmark - Midtfyns Festival

7 - Silkeborg, Denmark - Danmarks Største Vejfest



October

22 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Film Studios

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

9 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - München, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

29 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

December

1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks