DÅÅTH Covers DEATH - "The Philosopher" Visualizer Streaming

Atlanta, Georgia-based progressive death metal band, Dååth, have just released a new single, a cover of Death's song, "The Philosopher" featuring Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills and Rafael Trujillo. Watch a visualizer video below.

Eyal Levi had this to say about the band's latest release: "It's insane to think that it's been 30 years since I first saw the music video for 'The Philosopher' on Headbanger's Ball. I loved the song then and I love it now. This is our attempt to honor Chuck's legacy and massive contribution to extreme metal."

Jesse Zuretti had this to add, "Chuck and Death paving the way for future extreme metal bands - the best way to pay tribute is to play."

Lineup for the single:

Eyal Levi - Guitar

Sean Z - Vocals

Krimh - Drums

Jesse Zuretti - Orchestration, Synth, Guitar

Dave Marvuglio - Bass

Rafael Trujillo - Guitar solo (1st solo)

Dan Sugarman - Guitar solo (2nd solo)

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging)