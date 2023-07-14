DÅÅTH Release Cover Of MORBID ANGEL's "Where The Slime Live" Featuring REVOCATION's Dave Davidson; Visualizer

Dååth's just released their latest digital single, a cover of Morbid Angel's classic, "Where The Slime Live" featuring a guest guitar solo performance by Dave Davidson of Revocation. The track was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero with artwork by Ryan Wolanski.

Guitarist Eyal Levi had this to say about the cover: "It's funny to say this because 'Where The Slime Live' is a total classic, but I've been feeling like people have not been giving Trey and co their due for the massive impact they've had on the evolution of metal. Not that our version of this song is going to change the world, but if any Morbid Angel song deserves the modern treatment, it's this one. Everything about it more than holds up and showcasing it in this fashion really illuminates how ahead of their time they were. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed learning and interpreting this BANGER of a song!"

Dave Davidson added: "'Where The Slime Live' is one of my favorite Morbid tunes so I was stoked to be asked to lay down a solo for this killer cover. Trey has a very unique style so it was a cool challenge to tap into his vibe and let the lava flow so to speak. Hope y'all dig it!"

"As a fan of Dååth since the original demos in 2003 I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to work with the band two decades later. They perfectly executed the recording of Where the Slime Live and I'm really proud of the final mix," comments Dave Otero.

In album news, Dååth has just entered the studio this week to begin the recording process of their fifth full-length album, which will be released via Metal Blade Records in 2024.

Eyal had this to say about entering the studio: "I never thought I'd be able to say this, but we're back in the studio to complete the new Dååth album, which by the way, is our heaviest album in at least 13 years."

Last, but not least, Metal Blade Records will be releasing the band's 2007, debut album, The Hinderers, on multiple vinyl variants. Check it out here.

Dååth lineup:

Eyal Levi - Guitar

Sean Z - Vocals

Krimh - Drums

Jesse Zuretti - Orchestration, synth, guitar

Dave Marvuglio - Bass

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging)