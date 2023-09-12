DÅÅTH Release New Original Single And Visualizer "The Silent Foray" Feat. SCAR SYMMETRY's Per Nilson; Band Announce New Lead Guitarist

Check out Dååth's latest original singlem "The Silent Foray" featuring Per Nilson of Scar Symmetry, below. The new digital single was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren with cover art being handled once more by Adrian Baxter.

Dååth is currently in the mastering phase of their upcoming Metal Blade Records debut full length album, which is due out in 2024. More details coming soon! The band is also pleased to announce that they have completed their lineup by adding Rafael Trujillo as lead guitarist.

Photo by Radka Klein - Nachtfrost Visuals

Founding member and guitarist Eyal Levi comments on the band's latest single and the addition of lead guitarist Rafael Trujillo: "Two pieces of great news in the Dååth camp today:

First, we released a new song called 'The Silent Foray'. I used our original demos from 1999 as a primary inspiration while writing this one. I think fans of The Hinderers and Futility will love it, especially the final third, where the synth and guitar layering create this epically lush and creepy climax. Overall, it's just a slamming song with great riffs, great vocals, and a fantastic guest solo by Per Nilsson. It's streaming everywhere. CHECK IT OUT!

Second, we have completed our lineup by adding Rafael Trujillo on lead guitar. Back in the summer of 2022, while searching for lead guitarists to feature on No Rest No End, Krimh sent me an Instagram clip of some Austrian guitarist with the same last name as the Metallica guy and told me that we should see if he would do it. Skeptical as I always am, I watched it and had my mind blown. As soon as I heard his playing, I wanted him in the band. So we asked him to contribute a guest solo to No Rest No End, which came out great.

It was so easy to work with him that we collaborated on our The Philosopher cover, which also went great. At that point, we were 2 for 2 with Rafael, and I knew we could work together. Time for the real test: We asked him to help finish writing a song from the upcoming album. His first ideas were all I needed to hear. We were 3 for 3. The rest is history.

You'll hear his work all over the new album. His style fits us perfectly. He gets it. No matter what state the demos are in, he gets where we're going with it, and that's massive! Our classical backgrounds helped us connect musically. He has a history of playing with some of the all-time tech death greats, and he's incredible at just about any genre you can throw at him. Perfect for this band. Like the rest of us, he has 3 million things going on simultaneously, so he fits right in.

That's all I've got for now. I hope you enjoy The Silent Foray and share it with everyone you know."

Rafael added: "Exciting News! I'm thrilled to share that I've officially joined Dååth as their lead guitarist! Over the past year, I've collaborated with these fantastic musicians and even had the opportunity to contribute to the upcoming album. It's an absolute honor to be a part of this band, and I can't wait to share the music with all of you.

But that's not all! We're thrilled to announce the release of our brand-new song, The Silent Foray.

Thank you for your continued support!"

Metal Blade Records recently released the band's second studio album and Roadrunner Records debut, The Hinderers, which was produced by the band and James Murphy and originally released in March 2007. The now classic album that fused elements of death, thrash, and black metal with technical virtuosity is now available for the first time ever on Vinyl, via Metal Blade Records, in the following colors: Red Smoke, Clear Smoke, and as Gray Black White Marble.

The Hinderers tracklisting:

"Subterfuge"

"From The Blind"

"Cosmic Forge"

"Sightless"

"Under A Somber Sign"

"Ovum"

"Festival Mass Soulform"

"Above Lucium"

"Who Will Take The Blame?"

"War Born (Tri-Adverserenade)"

"Dead On The Dance Floor"

"Blessed Through Misery"

"The Hinderers"

The Hinderers lineup:

Sean Farber - vocals

Eyal Levi - guitar

Mike Kameron - synth/keyboards/vocals

Emil Werstler - lead guitar

Jeremy Creamer - bass

Kevin Talley - drums