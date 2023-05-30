DÅÅTH Releases New Single “Purified By Vengeance” Feat. PERIPHERY’s MARK HOLCOMB

"Purified By Vengeance" is the new single by Dååth and features both Mark Holcomb of Periphery and composer and sound designer Mick Gordon and was mixed by Jens Bogren, with Andrew Wade as vocal producer, and John Douglass handling engineering duties.

Eyal Levi comments, "'Purified By Vengeance' is the first song we wrote for Dååth's return and it has everything I would want from one of our songs. Devastating riffs, eerie synths, epic orchestration, brutal and catchy vocals, ethereal cleans, and an incredible solo.

“And on that note, shout-out to Mick Gordon and Mark Holcomb for their contributions. When Mick told me the song made him think of grave robbing I knew he was picking up what we were putting down. He added what we didn't know was missing. Layers of incredible percussion, sound design, orchestra, and theremin. Yes theremin. You've gotta love an evil theremin. Furthermore, the way Mick's elements blend with Jesse Zuretti's is perfect.

“As far as Holcomb goes, I literally laughed out loud when I first heard his solo. It's wild and classy, virtuosic and tasteful, unpredictable yet familiar. To be honest, it's my favorite Mark Holcomb solo. You can tell him I said that.

“Also, the verse riff is the moment I knew Krimh had to be in the band. I was beating my head into a wall. Everything I was writing just wasn't good enough. I re-wrote the verse maybe 16 times. We had an intro, a pre chorus, a chorus and no verse. I asked Krimh to help me write it and the way we collaborated was instant chemistry. It was so seamless and easy and what we ended up with is quintessential Dååth: heavy af, catchy af, dark af. Clearly we had to make more music together.

“I hope you all enjoy this one!"

Cover art by Adrian Baxter:

Krimh, the band's drummer, added how the new, original track is "a real banger with its groove, chug riffs and catchy chorus. Mick Gordon and Mark Holcomb really elevated it with their creative sound design and melodic guitar solo. I'm very proud of how this turned out!" Jesse Zuretti (orchestration, synth, guitar) also noted how "tracking guitars & composing orchestrations was fun, but Mick Gordon's sound design and layers really serrated 'Purified'. I'm personally deeply honored to have worked in tandem on this track.

“I'd also like to point out that when I first heard Mark Holcomb's solo it put a literal smile on my face - what an assassin."

Check out Dååth's other current singles below and keep eyes out for more covers and originals to be released over the coming months.

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging)