DÅÅTH Signs With Metal Blade Records; First New Single In 12 Years Out Today And Streaming

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce the signing of Atlanta, Georgia's highly experimental, progressive death metal band, Dååth.

"After 12 years on hiatus, we agreed that if we're bringing Dååth back, we're doing it right. That's why we're so excited to announce that we've signed to our dream label, Metal Blade! From day one, they understood and backed our vision for the future, have an inextinguishable passion for the genre, an incredible staff, and are one of the reasons Metal is on the map and thriving. We're excited to add to the growing metal history Slagel & Co have forged with unstoppable determination. Dååth signing to Metal Blade couldn't be a better pairing - we're taking this to its full potential, letting nothing and nobody stand in our way. If you're not going all out, what's the point?" - Dååth

Check out the single, "No Rest No End", below. Go here to see where you can stream or purchase the track.

The band began their journey in 1999 and stayed busy for just over a decade before taking a hiatus in 2011. In that time, Dååth released four studio albums (Futility - self-released 2004, The Hinderers - Roadrunner Records 2007, The Concealers - Century Media 2009, Dååth - Century Media 2010) and toured throughout the world with band's like Dark Funeral, Naglfar, Zyklon, Dragonforce, Goatwhore, Chimaira, Throwdown, Dying Fetus, and Devildriver making a lasting impression with the metal community and its many subgenres. Dååth also landed a coveted spot on Ozzfest playing before tens of thousands of fans in outdoor amphitheaters across the US in addition to the infamous and long-running metal tour, Summer Slaughter.

In their time, Dååth managed to create an extensive fanbase worldwide with their unique brand of experimental death metal, which makes it no surprise that the metal community lit up once rumors of the band's return began to surface online. The metal community only continued to buzz with support as members began making posts teasing new material. The metal world made it clear they were ready for the return of one of the strongest progressive death metal bands of the first part of the 00's.

Dååth is now back with an updated lineup and stronger than ever, which can be heard in the group's new single "No Rest No End". The track features guest solos by Rafael Trujillo (Obsidious, ex-Obscura) and Spiro Dussias and was mixed by Jens Bogren (Sepultura, At The Gates, Kreator, Dimmu Borgir), Mastered by Tony Lindgren (Enslaved, Katatonia, Leprous, Wardruna), with Vocal Production by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Wage War), and Engineering by John Douglass (Megadeth, Alluvial, The Contortionist). Fans can expect to hear the next stage in evolution of Dååth's brand of melodic and progressive death metal.

"'No Rest No End' is the reason Dååth is back." comments guitarist Eyal Levi. "When the writing began, I was looking for proof that we still had it. The last thing I want to do is put out music that sounds like a bad cover of our back catalog. When this song came together, it was clear that we needed to see this through. 'No Rest No End' is the pinnacle of everything I've wanted to do with this band and features our full lineup firing on all cylinders: crushing riffs, orchestrated to the max, an infectious chorus, insane solos, my favorite metal drummer, baroque insanity, signature clean guitars, and an incredible mix. It's the most ambitious song we've ever written or recorded and we're just getting started. Enjoy!"

Vocalist Sean Z adds, "The first time I heard 'No Rest No End' in demo form, I was blown away! I immediately knew exactly what I wanted to do vocally. The words practically flew off the page. During every step of the creation process, the song was an obvious masterpiece. It's meant to be heard, and it's meant to be played loud!"

Jesse Zuretti who handles orchestration, synth, and guitar says that "'No Rest No End' is what happens when everyone involved pushes themselves to their extremes. In metal, we often pride ourselves on how difficult something is to master - and this song is the pinnacle to that thought. We all showed up at our very best to make 'No Rest No End' our masterpiece. From the orchestration standpoint, we took this to cinematic & baroque levels in one song. The guitars were also deeply challenging and equally fulfilling to track. Not to mention the Michelin rated guest solos." While the band's new drummer Krimh calls it "a furious ride with the perfect title, 'No Rest No End.' At least that's how I feel while playing this song. From a drumming perspective - you better get your running shoes on because this track makes you work hard! It has fast double bass, blast beats and a ton of groovy parts. It is definitely one of our strongest songs and with its many layers you will find new things each time you listen to it."

Dååth lineup:

Eyal Levi - Guitar

Sean Z - Vocals

Krimh - Drums

Jesse Zuretti - Orchestration, synth, guitar

------

Dave Marvuglio - Session bass

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging)