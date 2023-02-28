Daily Lineups Revealed For Summer Breeze 2023 Feat. IN FLAMES, POWERWOLF, TRIVIUM, MEGADETH And Many More

Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the daily lineups for the 2023 edition of the festival, taking place August 16 - 19 in Dinkelsbühl.

A message states: "Here comes the hotly sought after daily lineups incl. the tickets that come with it. For those who can’t make it to the whole festival this year, here are four options for a musical day trip to Dinkelsbühl!

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at this location. Watch a Summer Breeze 2022 recap video below: