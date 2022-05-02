DALI VAN GOGH Sign With Wormholedeath, New EP Due In June

Canadian hard rock band Dali Van Gogh have signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for the release of their new EP - New Blood, Old Wounds - dropping worldwide on June 24th.

Dali Van Gogh is a female-fronted hard rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Originally founded in 2008 by guitarist Isaac Kent, Dali Van Gogh went through several lineup changes before landing on the lasting lineup of Rachelle "Rocky" Moreau, Johnny Moore, Lance Hicks, and of course Kent. The band has released four full-length albums, one EP, and over a dozen singles. The latest of these, "Little Hell", is produced bv multiple Juno and Grammy winner Eric Ratz, and is the lead single off of the new record.

Dali Van Gogh's influences are eclectic and varied, ranging from the hard rock origins of the grunge movement, to the classics of musical theatre, to the hard-core punk and metal of more modern times.

Dali Van Gogh 's new EP - New Blood, Old Wounds - will be released on June 24th through Wormholedeath. This EP ties into an on-going story told through the novella, The Testimony, which is also written by members of the band. Read it at DaliVanGoghMusic.com.

"We're thrilled to be working with Wormholedeath," said Isaac Kent, guitarist and founder of the band. "The team's expertise has already been invaluable in expanding our marketing in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Can't wait to see what the new few years bring."

The band will be celebrating the new release with a series of one night only performances in the capital cities of each of the Maritime provinces in Canada before hitting the festival circuit this summer. Confirmed venues are as listed:

June

24 - Mic Mac Aquatic Club - Halifax, Nova Scotia

25 - Baba's Lounge - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

July

2 - Tide and Boar Gastro Pub - Moncton, New Brunswick

New Blood, Old Wounds cover and tracklisting:

"Little Hell"

"Out For Blood"

"Bury The Lead"

"Savanna"

"Boneyard"

For further details, visit Dali Van Gogh on Facebook.