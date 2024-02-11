DAMAGEPLAN Producer STERLING WINFIELD Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of New Found Power - "It Was A Huge Lesson On What To Do When You Get Knocked Down"

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the one and only album from Damageplan, New Found Power, which was released on February 10, 2004 via Elektra Records.

The album's co-producer, Sterling Winfield (Pantera, Hellyeah), marked that milestone by posting the following recollection to social media:

"20 years.

It literally feels like yesterday. I personally have a lot of blood, sweat and tears invested in this one.

It was one of the most difficult albums I’ve ever been a part of for many reasons. Not the least of which was watching Dime and Vinnie go through losing and mourning the only thing they’d ever known.

And then have to come in every day and be creative and put your heart and soul into something else completely different.

It started out as just Dime and me in the studio working on what would’ve been his first real solo album.

Vinnie heard what we were doing, and told Dime that he wanted to track the drums on it. Dime told him yes, as long as he understood that this was his baby.

Then things started to deteriorate with Pantera quickly. And before we knew it, it was time to make a significant decision to turn the corner into something new from the two of them. Or they would be standing in the ashes of Pantera with nothing to show for it.

The record label didn’t get it. They gave it almost zero support. Because they thought Pantera were going to get back together and everything would keep moving forward.

The fans didn’t get it. They were fiercely loyal to Pantera and most of them probably felt betrayed.

It also took longer than Reinventing to make. Almost 18 months. We had our ups and downs just like any project.

But through it all, I was still in awe of how tirelessly these two worked and made their art. I felt like the three of us were fighting something we could never defeat. A legendary legacy that is bigger today than it has ever been.

But that didn’t scare either of them. In fact it made them more determined than ever to prove it. That’s how metal is. It’s not just the music. It is a mind set that anything is possible if you put your mind and heart into it completely.

And as far as I’m concerned, that’s exactly what we did. Like it or don’t. I really don’t care. But for me, it was a huge lesson on what to do when you get knocked down. And I had the two best teachers in the world. I love and miss you both very much wherever you are. Thank you for so many values and life lessons. I never would’ve made it this far without them."

"Save Me" video: