DAMIAN WILSON's Limehouse To Lechlade Album Available In November; "Once We're Gone" Lyric Video Streaming

Damian Wilson (Arena, Headspace, Ayreon) will release a new album, Limehouse To Lechlade, on November 12 on LP, CD and download/streaming format. The album, produced by Andrew Holdsworth, is Damian’s first full-length solo album since 2016’s Built For Fighting. It contains 13 original songs and might be Damian's most eclectic work yet. Known for his exploration into different genres, the songs on the album range from folk-rock to power pop, with the occasional Floydian guitar solo.

The title, Limehouse To Lechlade, refers to the navigable length of the River Thames heading upstream from central London to the Cotswolds. Damian loved his many years living on river boats, and traveling the River Thames is particularly special to him. Limehouse To Lechlade was recorded during one of the most challenging periods for the music industry. Damian believes that music is about connecting with people, and after this period of separation from each other he is looking forward to reconnecting with his audience on the road; starting with shows through Europe in November/December 2021.

The album is mastered by Tony Lindgren (Sepultura, Opeth, Katatonia) and features a wide range of musicians, 17 in total, including Alex Reeves

(Elbow), Lee Pomeroy (ELO), Michael Buckley (Glen Hansard) and Chris Hill (Jamie Cullum). Available for pre-order here.

The opening track, "Once We're Gone", is streaming on all digital platforms now. Watch a lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"Once We’re Gone"

"Limehouse To Lechlade"

" Climbing Frame"

"Let Me Down Slowly"

"Fire & Ashes"

"Picture"

"No Money"

"Key To Life"

"Hard To Keep Faith"

"Must We Say Goodnight"

"It Ends Here"

"Women On My Mind"

"Cornerstone"

"Seek For Adventure" (band version) - CD/Digital bonus track

"Once We’re Gone" lyric video: