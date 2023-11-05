DAMN YANKEES Were Paid One Million Dollars To Not Record A Third Album; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Today we’re talking supergroups, and in particular one of the most unexpected collaborations of the 1980s: Damn Yankees. This band featured three big-time names, coming out of three big-time careers - Jack Blades from Night Ranger, Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw of Styx, and Michael Cartellone from Lynyrd Skynyrd. Starting completely from scratch, they wrote half an album their first weekend together as a band, including the massive hit 'Hight Enough'; the only thing is two of them were sure their other bandmate was going to hate the demo. Kind of a rogue character, they were really freaked he would tear this song apart. Then a couple years later, with two successful albums in the bag, the music industry completely turned upside-down, and their label actually offered them $1 million dollars not to record a third album. Just to walk away. So crazy. Did they take the money? Or did they make the album anyway?"