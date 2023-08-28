DAMNATION'S HAMMER Release Lyric Video For New Single "Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker"

September 15 sees UK-based heavy metal doom force, Damnation's Hammer, release their new studio album, Into The Silent Nebula, via Massacre Records.

Following previously-released, first singles, "Sutter Cane“ and "Outpost 31", today, Damnation's Hammer have premiered a lyric video for the song "Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker".

"A song inspired by the type of story H.P. Lovecraft might write," the band comments. "It deals with a horologist who using an old pocket watch can turn back time. He uses this to open portals to the past to assassinate certain people so he can alter the course of history. The Watchmaker is an inter time-dimensional assassin!"

Building on the foundations set by their previous 2019 album, Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres, on their third album, Damnation's Hammer unleash eight songs of relentless heavy metal, incorporating the band's trademark doom-laden groove.

Once again produced by Mark Mynett, Into The Silent Nebula will feature guest appearances from Rotting Christ’s Sakis, Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride and Fenriz from Darkthrone.

Set to be released on CD digipak, Ltd. vinyl LP and digital formats, the album pre-sale is now available here.

Into The Silent Nebula tracklisting:

"Sutter Cane" (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe, My Dying Bride)

"Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker"

"Outpost 31" (feat. Fenriz, Darkthrone)

"Into The Silent Nebula"

"The Silent Nebula" (feat. Sakis Tolis, Rotting Christ)

"The Call Of The Void"

"The Hex iv"

"The Moon And The Waters Of Death"

"Outpost 31" lyric video:

"Sutter Cane" video:

Album lineup:

Tim Preston - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Ady Farnell - Lead Guitar

Jamie Fowler - Bass

Gary Bevan - Drums