DAMNED TO DOWNFALL Unveil "When Everything Dies" Video

Damned To Downfall delivers a unique soundtrack to the downfall of mankind by combining black and death metal with industrial and electro to breathe new life into extreme metal.

Damned To Downfall started in 2019 where a foundation of old-school death metal was revitalized with industrial / edm together with the ferocity of 21st century black metal which resulted in the 2020 EP Born To Breed, and 2021 album Embrace Your Extinction.

After the release of the Slavery For You EP on July 28th, the video for “When Everything Dies” has been unleashed which again showcases Damned To Downfall's unique sound and ability to combine their diverse styles to musically and visually stretch the definition of industrial and extreme metal.

Slavery For You artwork and tracklisting:

"Breed Of Insanity"

"Enslaved By Faith"

"When Everything Dies"

"Chaos Reign"

"Need Me"