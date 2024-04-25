DAN McCAFFERTY Was Forced To Sing Two Octaves Above His Range When NAZARETH Recorded This Hit In The Wrong Key; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of one of the first power ballads: 'Love Hurts'. This one originated during a stormy time for The Everly Brothers, one the most prolific sibling acts in recorded music history. Get this, 'Love Hurts' was covered dozens of times by some huge artists but It was never a hit until the Scottish rookie band, Nazareth, recorded the definitive version. And even then, it struggled to find an audience before blowing up around the globe. We’re going to talk about how 'Love Hurts' finally got its due, and how Nazareth - with the spectacular lead vocals of Dan McCafferty - was erroneously pronounced dead after one of the most notorious plane crashes of the rock era. But in the end, it was fake news. The story of this 70s hard rock classic is next on Professor Of Rock."