DAN SINDEL - Los Angeles Musician Releases "Stepping Stone" Single And Music Video

Los Angeles-based musician, Dan Sindel, is best known for his "symphonic guitar" arrangements where he breaks the barrier in multi-tracking techniques with the guitar. Dan's recordings have earned features in issues of Guitar Player and Electronic Musician magazines and continue to receive international acclaim. He is a unique and distinct artist like no other. His approach to writing music features his multi-layered approach to recording guitars and vocals that integrates myriads of styles and genres into a rocking experience.

If you are a fan of classic 60’s-70’s hard rock and 80’s heavy metal, Dan Sindel’s unique guitar driven music should be right in your wheelhouse. The layered hardcore guitars, textured thoughtful solos and vocals lean more toward melodic harmonies like “Alice In Chains meets the Byrds” or “Metallica meets Blue Oyster Cult” if any names had to be dropped.

As a veteran of the legendary 80’s LA heavy metal scene, Dan has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the rock and metal world, including Accept, Saxon, King Diamond, Wendy O. Williams, Racer X, Armored Saint, Flotsam And Jetsam, Helmet, Grim Reaper, Metal Church, etc.

In 2012, Dan was stricken by tongue cancer which left him unable to speak or play guitar for almost two long years. Fighting through the pain and rehabilitating himself; 10 years later he is back on track with his musical endeavours and is bringing his unique brand of “kick ass” hard rock/heavy metal to the masses which fuses all styles and genres of music into a powerful force.

During the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dan commenced to start demoing a select collection of his vast archive of songs written over the years and later began hiring some of LA’s best drummers to go into the studio and help bring this music to life. The album, Unpopular Music For Unpopular People Vol. 1 will be released as individual singles and the first release is a hard hitting rocker entitled “Stepping Stone” featuring Dan’s explosive textural guitar work and debuts his melodic singing. “Stepping Stone” was mixed by Steve Sykes who Dan states, “Is an absolute genius when it comes to music production with at least 20 Gold/Platinum LP’s to his credit. I am extremely grateful that he chose to help me in my endeavors. It really sounds amazing!”

Dan is also a music educator and has a heart for giving back. He has taught thousands how to play guitar over the years and still teaches music at his local junior college in the Los Angeles area.