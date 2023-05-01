"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Grabs His Top Hat For DADDY YANKEE's "Con Calma"; Video
May 1, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with another of his rather bizarre videos. This time, Roth grabs his top hat to perform a little dance to "Con Calma", a song by Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee featuring Canadian rapper Snow. Watch below:
Roth included a cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good" on his Diamond Dave album, released in 2003. The song was written by Carlton W Collins and Justin Dickens. He recently shared the video below, performing a little dance routine to his version of the song
Prior to that, David shared the video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places":