"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Grabs His Top Hat For DADDY YANKEE's "Con Calma"; Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with another of his rather bizarre videos. This time, Roth grabs his top hat to perform a little dance to "Con Calma", a song by Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee featuring Canadian rapper Snow. Watch below:

Roth included a cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good" on his Diamond Dave album, released in 2003. The song was written by Carlton W Collins and Justin Dickens. He recently shared the video below, performing a little dance routine to his version of the song

Prior to that, David shared the video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places":