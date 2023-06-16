"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Is Back... But Has He Made Up His Mind?; Video

June 16, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with yet another of his interpretive dance videos. This time, Roth performs a little dance to "Made Up My Mind", featured on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave. Watch below:

DLR recently released a new version of "Atomic Punk", originally featured on Van Halen’s 1978 self-titled debut album. The track was recorded by Tom Syrowski at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

 

Roth's "Atomic Punk" is streaming everywhere now, and you can get a free download of the song at davidleeroth.com/playlists. Listen below:



