"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Is Back... But Has He Made Up His Mind?; Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with yet another of his interpretive dance videos. This time, Roth performs a little dance to "Made Up My Mind", featured on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave. Watch below:

DLR recently released a new version of "Atomic Punk", originally featured on Van Halen’s 1978 self-titled debut album. The track was recorded by Tom Syrowski at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth's "Atomic Punk" is streaming everywhere now, and you can get a free download of the song at davidleeroth.com/playlists. Listen below: