"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "She's Looking Good" Video
April 24, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, included a cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good" on his Diamond Dave album, released in 2003. The song was written by Carlton W Collins and Justin Dickens.
Today, Roth shares the video below, performing a little dance routine to his version of the song. Watch below:
Roth previously released the somewhat bizarre video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places".
Dave recently launched a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below. You can also listen via Apple, Spotify and all good podast networks, or at davidleeroth.com.