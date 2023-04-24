"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "She's Looking Good" Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, included a cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good" on his Diamond Dave album, released in 2003. The song was written by Carlton W Collins and Justin Dickens.

Today, Roth shares the video below, performing a little dance routine to his version of the song. Watch below:

Roth previously released the somewhat bizarre video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places".

Dave recently launched a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below. You can also listen via Apple, Spotify and all good podast networks, or at davidleeroth.com.