DANGER DANGER Singer TED POLEY Looks Back On Touring With KISS - "It Took Me Two Decades To Become An Overnight Success" (Video)

The 80's Metal Recycle Bin caught up with Danger Danger frontman Ted Poley, who opened up about his rocky past. He talks Danger Danger, his solo career, pet projects, life on the road, and what he calls "a comeback." Check out the interview below.

Poley: "It took me two decades to become an overnight success. When it finaly took off people noticed us and it was great. The next thing I knew we went from zero to arenas with KISS. They're my heroes, they're the reason I got into this. At my first KISS concert the bombs went off for 'Detroit Rock City', I made the decision, I stuck with it, and it hasn't been the easiest ride but it's been fun."

Danger Danger released seven albums between 1989 and 2009. In 2016, Poley formed Tokyo Motor Fist with Trixter guitarist Steve Brown. Their first album was released on February 24, 2017.