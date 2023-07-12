DANI FILTH Looks Back At Infamous CRADLE OF FILTH T-Shirt – “I Would Be Uncomfortable Wearing It Now”

Guesting on Jesse Leach’s Stoke The Fire podcast, the Killswitch Engage frontman spoke to Dani Filth about Cradle Of Filth’s infamous “Jesus Is A Cunt” t-shirt.

Filth spoke about the idea behind the shirt saying: "The thing about that shirt was that it was, actually, an anarchic statement, if anything, when we did it. It was just like, 'who could you poke with a stick more than anybody else, and it have an overarching effect?'"

The COF frontman went on to say, "As nasty as it is, I must admit, I would be uncomfortable wearing it now."

Earlier this year, extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth and groove metal pioneers DevilDriver embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.

This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the US before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.

Cradle Of Filth have checked in with the following update:

"Filthlings, we have VIP upgrades available for the second leg of our Double Trouble Live tour with DevilDriver! If you want to meet the band, get your things signed and some new merch, get an upgrade here. Please note that the upgrade does not include a ticket to the concert which must be purchased separately."

Tour support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

7 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

12 - Destin, FL - Club LA

13 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte

18 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

21 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

26 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

27 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

29 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

(Cradle Of Filth photo - Anthony Ponce; DevilDriver photo - Jeremy Saffer)