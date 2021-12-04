DANI FILTH On "Wiped" CRADLE OF FILTH Debut Album - "I’m Grateful It Was Deleted; It Sounded Like Early THE GATHERING Or THERION"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth talks murder confessions, punch-ups on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, collaborating with Bring Me The Horizon and partying on the beach with Kesha - all life as (un)usual for the British extreme metal icon.

Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning interview:

Q: Is it true that the first Cradle record was wiped when the label went out of business? What did it sound like?

Dani: "I’m grateful it was deleted. It sounded like early The Gathering or Therion, European death metal with keyboards and choirs. It was pretty good, but had that come out we’d have been tied to this god-awful label. It was a fucker at the time, but it was one of the best things that could’ve happened to us."

Q: How linked did you feel to the wider black metal and extreme metal scenes?

Dani: "We were right in the thick of it. Early on we went to Portugal for our first time abroad and headlined a festival with Hypocrisy and Moonspell; it took off from there. I was already tape trading with Euronymous (co-founder of Mayhem) and guys from Impaled Nazarene, Magus of Necromantia – loads of people, because you had to back then. That’s how we migrated to the black metal side of things."

Q: Did you ever feel like the butt of the joke for the extreme metal scene?

Dani: "In Britain, not really anywhere else. That’s always been the way though, especially in British journalism – they build a band up and go 'look what we found!' but then also want to be the people that will shoot you down. They do it to everyone – A, The Darkness… it’s a safety standard. You do feel a complete sense of betrayal about it, especially when you do nothing for it."

Cradle Of Filth released their new album, Existence Is Futile, on October 22nd via Nuclear Blast. The album consists of 12 new tracks with a total playing time of 54 minutes.

Tracklisting:

"The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders"

"Existential Terror"

"Necromantic Fantasies"

"Crawling King Chaos"

"Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)"

"Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War"

"Discourse Between A Man And His Soul"

"The Dying Of The Embers"

"Ashen Mortality"

"How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?"

"Suffer Our Dominion"

"Us, Dark, Invincible"

"Sisters Of The Mist" (Bonus track)

"Unleash The Hellion" (Bonus track)

"Crawling King Chaos" video: