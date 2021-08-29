DANKO JONES Announces Six Shows For Southern Ontario In December

Toronto rockers Danko Jones, who released their new album Power Trio last Friday, have checked in with the following update:

"We are going on tour this year! The Anti-Queens will be joining us for a short run of Ontario shows in December and we could not be more excited! Tickets on sale here.

Dates are as follows:

December

8 - St Catharines, Ontario - Warehouse

10 - Waterloo , Ontario - Maxwell’s

11 - Toronto, Ontario - The Phoenix Theatre

14 - London, Ontario - London Music Hall

17 - Ottawa , Ontario - Bronson Centre

18 - Oshawa, Ontario - Biltmore Theatre

Danko Jones have released a video for "Ship Of Lies", the latest single from their new album, Power Trio, available now via Sonic Unyon Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

Power Trio sees Danko Jones delivering each engine-revving riff, soul-shaking stomp, and shout-it-loud hook with a sniper’s precision. It's such a simple, self-evident title, but one loaded with significance, as it speaks to the special triangular alchemy Danko shares with his trusty bass-slinging accomplice JC and drummer Rich Knox. It also stakes out the band’s place on a storied lineage of three-piece titans Jimi Hendrix Experience, ZZ Top, Rush, Motörhead, Venom, Dinosaur Jr., and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, to name a few.

When you choose to start a power trio, you’re not simply forming a band, you’re entering a blood pact - a tacit acknowledgement that all three members need to carry their equal share of the weight lest the whole enterprise collapse. There’s nowhere to hide in a power trio - no second guitarist to cover your mistakes, no keyboard player to smooth things over, no horn section to distract the crowd. If you fuck up, the whole band fucks up. Everybody needs to be on their A-game at all times.

Power Trio follows the band's electrifying, world charting album, A Rock Supreme released in 2019. It also sees the band once again tapping into the production prowess of Eric Ratz, who previously amped up the bone-breaking boogie of 2017's full-throttle rocker Wild Cat and 2015's bloodlusty Fire Music.

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Start The Show" lyric video:

"Saturday" video:

"I Want Out"

"Flaunt It" lyric video: