DANKO JONES - European Summer Festival Schedule Updated; One-Off Show Supporting VOLBEAT In Austria Confirmed

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have confirmed a one-off show supporting Volbeat in Graz, Austria on June 28th. In addition, the band has added appearances at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Switzerland's Quellrock Open Air, Germany's Talge Open Air, and Sweden's Uport Musikweekend to their summer festival schedule for Europe.

The band's 2023 tour schedule is now as follows:

May

6 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Festival

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Valencia, Spain - Moon

12 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

June

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Harley Davidson 120th

23 - Bad Ragaz, Switzerland - Quellrock Open Air

24 - Norderstedt, Germany - Match Open Air

28 - Graz, Austria - Stadthalle (supporting Volbeat)

July

15 - Bersenbrük, Germany - Talge Open Air

21 - Tromsø, Norway - Bukta Festival

22 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

August

2 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town Festival (SOLD OUT)

5 - Ulricehamn, Sweden - Uport Musikweekend

12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak

18 - Schwarzee, Switzerland - Lac Noir Schwarzsee Festival