DANKO JONES - European Summer Festival Schedule Updated; One-Off Show Supporting VOLBEAT In Austria Confirmed
April 3, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have confirmed a one-off show supporting Volbeat in Graz, Austria on June 28th. In addition, the band has added appearances at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Switzerland's Quellrock Open Air, Germany's Talge Open Air, and Sweden's Uport Musikweekend to their summer festival schedule for Europe.
The band's 2023 tour schedule is now as follows:
May
6 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Festival
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Valencia, Spain - Moon
12 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
June
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Harley Davidson 120th
23 - Bad Ragaz, Switzerland - Quellrock Open Air
24 - Norderstedt, Germany - Match Open Air
28 - Graz, Austria - Stadthalle (supporting Volbeat)
July
15 - Bersenbrük, Germany - Talge Open Air
21 - Tromsø, Norway - Bukta Festival
22 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
August
2 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town Festival (SOLD OUT)
5 - Ulricehamn, Sweden - Uport Musikweekend
12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak
18 - Schwarzee, Switzerland - Lac Noir Schwarzsee Festival