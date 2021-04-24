DANKO JONES - European Tour Rescheduled For April - June 2022

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with a new tour update:

"Hey everyone, this is killing us but we have to re-schedule our fall tour plans due to the pandemic. Please understand that these decisions are out of our control. We held on till the last possible moment.

But one closed door opens another and alongside the now re-scheduled nordic dates we are very happy to announce our 2022 European tour! Tickets for all dates are out now!

Unfortunately, the UK leg could not be re-scheduled at this time, but we are hoping to get there to meet our UK fans as soon as possible! Trust us, we want to rock EVERYONE very very very hard, very very very badly, and it WILL happen. For direct ticket links and additional info please visit DankoJones.com.

If you are holding tickets to the now re-rescheduled 2021 nordic dates you can use them for the new date. If you for some reason can’t make it to the new date please contact your ticket vendor in regards to refunds.

See you on the road."

Danko Jones recently released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It". Check it out below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, which is due to be released on August 27. It was produced by Eric Ratz.

Danko: "I’m gonna be real here, it FUCKING RULES. I’m very proud we made this album and HOW we made this album."

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":