DANKO JONES - Headline Shows For Spain And European Summer Festival Dates Confirmed

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have announced another round of European tour dates. Their 2023 schedule is currently as follows:

May

6 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Festival

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Valencia, Spain - Moon

12 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos

June

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Harley Davidson 120th

24 - Norderstedt, Germany - Match Open Air

July

21 - Tromsø, Norway - Bukta Festival

22 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

August

2 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town Festival (SOLD OUT)

12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak

18 - Schwarzee, Switzerland - Lac Noir Schwarzsee Festival