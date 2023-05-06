DANKO JONES Joins Cast Of BangerTV's Heavy Metal Comedy Series "Heavy Metal Hitchhiker" In Season 2; Episode 1 Streaming Now

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"Sooooo, the cat is out of the bag. I am in Season 2 of Heavy Metal Hitchhiker, playing the character of Stu. Had a blast with the cast and crew and I’m in episode 3, 4, and 6. Episode 1 is up today. Go to Banger Films for more details. Here I am in character (inspired by Rob Halford himself) with @yasminmorup and @gjpartyhugs. Xtra thx to @daniel_dekay for hooking things up."

With regards to Episode 1 of Season 2, found below, Banger Films issued the following message:

"Mitch is back and he's a roadie now! But when he gets an offer to roadie in the big leagues, he has to make the biggest decision of his life! Season 2 is here! Brand new episodes every Friday!"