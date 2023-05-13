DANKO JONES Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Toronto rockers Danko Jones performed at Wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of "I Gotta Rock", "I Think Bad Thoughts" and "My Little RnR" below.

Hot on the heels of sharing the news of their upcoming album, Electric Sounds, Danko Jones have now announced a clutch of UK headline dates for December, as part of a wider European trek.

No band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road than the pumped-up threesome showcased on the hell-for-leather ragers featured on their forthcoming album. Armed with this collection of brand new bangers, Danko Jones launch themselves into 2023 on a renewed mission to rock the living shit-lights out of anyone and everyone that wants to join the party.

Frontman Danko declares, "We love touring in the UK and thankfully we are coming back! What’s not to love when you play in front of crowds that know their rock and know how to rock out?! Every day is just one more day we have to patiently get through until the tour starts. I think you can tell I’m already very ready to do this. Give me a guitar and get me to the stage NOW!"

Special guests for the dates will be US punk squad Radkey.

Set your alarm! Pre-sales for tickets begin at 10 AM, BST, Wednesday, April 19. Tickets go on general sale starting at 10 AM, BST on Friday, April 21. For all ticketing links and more information, head here.

UK dates:

December

12 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

13 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

14 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

15 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

16 - London, UK - Garage

In addition, Danko Jones are confirmed as main support on Sunday, December 3 at the rifftastic extravaganza that is Planet Rockstock, taking place in Trecco Bay, South Wales and marking its10th anniversary this year. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

Danko Jones announced that their eleventh studio album, Electric Sounds, will be released via AFM Records on September 15. The three-man squad, dedicated to the noble art of riffs, melodies, and life-affirming rock anthems, return to provide maximum satisfaction and serve up all the Electric Sounds you could possibly need!

With Electric Sounds, Toronto’s archbishops of amplification prove that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop Danko Jones. As first album single "Guess Who's Back" showcases, it's just made them even more unstoppable. "Guess Who’s Back is not only the lead-off track to our new album, Electric Sounds, it’s also the imperative sentence everyone is begging to answer - Danko Jones!" quips charismatic frontman Danko.

Get the new Danko Jones song on all digital services here, and watch a lyric video for "Guess Who's Back" below.

“Not working for two years really felt like touring rock bands were being put out to pasture,” recalls Danko. “But I guess that only made us try harder. We were still able to record and release an album during the pandemic (Power Trio, 2021). We toured as soon as we were allowed. Now that Electric Sounds is getting released, it doesn’t feel like we missed a beat. During the pandemic, we moved away from each other. JC lives in Finland and Rich lives in Prince Edward Island. So the writing for this band has changed. We used to bash out ideas in our rehearsal place, day after day, but it’s more about sending files back and forth now. However, last summer, while on tour, we did manage to jam out ideas in a rehearsal room in Berlin for a few days. Out of those jams came the nubs for five songs...”

Five songs have since been expanded to eleven new Danko Jones songs, and Electric Sounds promises to have the instant sound and feel of a classic. With no need to reinvent the wheel, the group have further honed and refined their craft - always at full volume - although Electric Sounds is a deceptively diverse affair. No band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road than the pumped-up threesome showcased on the hell-for-leather ragers featured on their forthcoming album.

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and features guest spots from Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up) and guitarist Daniel Dekay (from Canadian thrash legends Exciter).

Electric Sounds tracklisting:

"Guess Who's Back"

"Good Time"

"Electric Sounds"

"Get High?"

"Stiff Competition"

"She's My Baby"

"Eye For An Eye"

"I Like It"

"Let's Make Out"

"What Goes Around"

"Shake Your City"

"Guess Who's Back" lyric video:

These road dogs have a few new miles to put on the tour bus yet. Stay tuned for hot tour news from Danko Jones very soon!

Danko Jones is:

Danko Jones - Vocals/Guitar

John Calabrese - Bass

Rich Knox - Drums

