DANKO JONES Makes Cameo Appearance In Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Legend BÖRJE SALMING Television Mini-Series - "This Meant A Lot To Me"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"I have a cameo appearance in the new television series, Börje, about Börje Salming’s life, directed by the auteur, Amir Chamdin (check out episode 5). As a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan when I was a kid, to be a part of this meant a lot to me. Thanks to Amir Chamdin for including me and enjoy the series!"

Börje – The Journey of a Legend made its world premiere on Sunday, November 19 in Canada and the Nordics on the Viaplay streaming service – Viaplay.com and @viaplaynorthamerica. All six episodes are available to binge on Viaplay Canada, which has a free trial and offers subscribers a chance to see thousands of hours of premium Scandi series and films not available anywhere else.

Swedish-born hockey player Börje Salming was one of the first European players to make an impact in the National Hockey League (NHL), for which he is often considered a trailblazer, being named to six consecutive NHL All-Star Teams. In 1996, his first year of eligibility, Salming became the first European born and trained player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 2017, the NHL named Salming one of the 100 Greatest Players in the first century of the league.

Salming was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in July 2022. He died on November 24th, 2022, days after accepting an award in what his wife announced on his behalf would be the family's final public appearance.

Salming played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1973 - 1989.