DANKO JONES - New Single "Flaunt It" Streaming

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have released their new single, "Flaunt It" today (April 16th). Check it out below and watch for the official video later today.

"Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, which is due to be released on August 27th. It was produced by Eric Ratz.

Danko: "I’m gonna be real here, it FUCKING RULES. I’m very proud we made this album and HOW we made this album."

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"I Want Out"