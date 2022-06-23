DANKO JONES - November / December 2022 Headline Tour Dates Announced For Germany

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"Deutschland, we are headed your way starting November 30. This is our headline tour and we need to rock together."

Tickets are now available here.

Following the tour, Danko Jones will kick off 2023 supporting Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness in the UK. Tour dates are as follows:

January

28 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

29 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, UK

30 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

31 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

February

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

3 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

4 - OVO Arena - London, UK