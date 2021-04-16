DANKO JONES Releases Official Lyric Video For New Single "Flaunt It"

Danko Jones have released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It". Check it out below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, which is due to be released on August 27. It was produced by Eric Ratz.

Danko: "I’m gonna be real here, it FUCKING RULES. I’m very proud we made this album and HOW we made this album."

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":