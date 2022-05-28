DANKO JONES - Self-Titled EP From 1998 Available On Vinyl For The First Time
May 28, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Toronto's Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:
"Our first s/t EP is now availabel on vinyl. We originally released it on CD only back in 1998 on Sonic Unyon Records . Twenty-four years later it’s been re-released by Sonic Unyon records again" Order here.
Sonic Unyon Records is thrilled to present the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Danko Jones' self-titled debut five-song EP. Remastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) and pressed on a limited-edition run of silver vinyl with inner sleeve notes from Danko Jones, the release features the classic and unforgettable lead single, "Sugar Chocolate".
Tracklist:
Side A
"Sugar Chocolate"
"Never Again"
Side B
"Big Bed"
"Hit Song"
"Fucked Up"