DANKO JONES Shares New Infomercial Parody - "The Music Industry Is A Flawless Design"

Toronto rockers Danko Jones recently released "Good Time", the second single from their forthcoming album, Electric Sounds, out September 15. They have sgbhared a new music industry infomercial parody. Check it out below.

With Electric Sounds, Toronto’s archbishops of amplification prove that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop Danko Jones.

“Not working for two years really felt like touring rock bands were being put out to pasture,” recalls Danko. “But I guess that only made us try harder. We were still able to record and release an album during the pandemic (Power Trio, 2021). We toured as soon as we were allowed. Now that Electric Sounds is getting released, it doesn’t feel like we missed a beat. During the pandemic, we moved away from each other. JC lives in Finland and Rich lives in Prince Edward Island. So the writing for this band has changed. We used to bash out ideas in our rehearsal place, day after day, but it’s more about sending files back and forth now. However, last summer, while on tour, we did manage to jam out ideas in a rehearsal room in Berlin for a few days. Out of those jams came the nubs for five songs...”

Five songs have since been expanded to eleven new Danko Jones songs, and Electric Sounds promises to have the instant sound and feel of a classic. With no need to reinvent the wheel, the group have further honed and refined their craft - always at full volume - although Electric Sounds is a deceptively diverse affair. No band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road than the pumped-up threesome showcased on the hell-for-leather ragers featured on their forthcoming album.

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and features guest spots from Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up) and guitarist Daniel Dekay (from Canadian thrash legends Exciter).

Pre-order the album here.

Electric Sounds tracklisting:

"Guess Who's Back"

"Good Time"

"Electric Sounds"

"Get High?"

"Stiff Competition"

"She's My Baby"

"Eye For An Eye"

"I Like It"

"Let's Make Out"

"What Goes Around"

"Shake Your City"

"Guess Who's Back" lyric video:

"Good Time" video

Danko Jones is:

Danko Jones - Vocals/Guitar

John Calabrese - Bass

Rich Knox - Drums