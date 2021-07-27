DANKO JONES Talks Making Of New Power Trio Album - "It Was JC Who Said We Should Do The Record; I Really Didn't Want To" (Video)

Toronto rocker Danko Jones recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, this time about his new album Power Trio, KISS, podcasting, life during COVID-19, having a diversified career, future plans and more. Check out the interview below.

Danko: "We started to write the record (Power Trio) before the pandemic; we had five or six riffs that actually ended up on the album but no songs were finished. Once the lockdown hit and we had to be in isolation from one another... it was JC (bass - pictured right) who said we should really do the record. I really didn't want to do it, I wasn't in the mood. There was too much fear and anxierty looming over everybody to do much of anything, but he insisted and I reluctantly picked up my guitar. I noticed that it was a nice respite from constantly thinking about the virus, and that enabled us to wrte the record.

Danko Jones recently released a video for their new single, "Saturday", which can be seen below. The track is the second single from the band's new album, Power Trio, out August 27.

The music video was directed (filmed, produced and edited) by Trevor Bowman at Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario in March 2021. The track is an absolute banger with massive power-chord roars and just the right amount of edge. It's undeniably catchy and about so much more than just horndog confessions and sexual conquests. It's about the search for true, everlasting love. Danko (frontman) just wants to spend the evening curled up on the couch with his missus.

The full-throttle album, Power Trio, sees the band reunited with Canadian independent label Sonic Unyon Records, who issued the trio's first recordings and who will release the band's latest masterpiece in North America. Pre-orders are available here.

Power Trio sees Danko Jones delivering each engine-revving riff, soul-shaking stomp, and shout-it-loud hook with a sniper’s precision. It's such a simple, self-evident title, but one loaded with significance, as it speaks to the special triangular alchemy Danko shares with his trusty bass-slinging accomplice JC and drummer Rich Knox. It also stakes out the band’s place on a storied lineage of three-piece titans Jimi Hendrix Experience, ZZ Top, Rush, Motörhead, Venom, Dinosaur Jr., and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, to name a few.

When you choose to start a power trio, you’re not simply forming a band, you’re entering a blood pact - a tacit acknowledgement that all three members need to carry their equal share of the weight lest the whole enterprise collapse. There’s nowhere to hide in a power trio - no second guitarist to cover your mistakes, no keyboard player to smooth things over, no horn section to distract the crowd. If you fuck up, the whole band fucks up. Everybody needs to be on their A-game at all times.

Power Trio follows the band's electrifying, world charting album, A Rock Supreme released in 2019. It also sees the band once again tapping into the production prowess of Eric Ratz, who previously amped up the bone-breaking boogie of 2017's full-throttle rocker Wild Cat and 2015's bloodlusty Fire Music.

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video: