DANKO JONES To Release New Single "Guess Who's Back" This Friday; Teaser Available
April 11, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following announcement:
"This Friday, we release the first song off our upcoming new album, Electric Sounds. The song is called, 'Guess Who's Back', and it’s bangin’. Can’t wait for everyone to hear it, so here’s a first taste.
We quietly finished a new album of pummeling hard rock while everyone wasn’t looking. So excited for everyone to hear the rest of the album very soon."
Danko Jones have confirmed a one-off show supporting Volbeat in Graz, Austria on June 28th. In addition, the band has added appearances at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Switzerland's Quellrock Open Air, Germany's Talge Open Air, and Sweden's Uport Musikweekend to their summer festival schedule for Europe.
The band's 2023 tour schedule is now as follows:
May
6 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Festival
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Valencia, Spain - Moon
12 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
June
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Harley Davidson 120th
23 - Bad Ragaz, Switzerland - Quellrock Open Air
24 - Norderstedt, Germany - Match Open Air
28 - Graz, Austria - Stadthalle (supporting Volbeat)
July
15 - Bersenbrük, Germany - Talge Open Air
21 - Tromsø, Norway - Bukta Festival
22 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
August
2 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town Festival (SOLD OUT)
5 - Ulricehamn, Sweden - Uport Musikweekend
12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak
18 - Schwarzee, Switzerland - Lac Noir Schwarzsee Festival