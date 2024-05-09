DANKO JONES - Two Shows In Austria Added To Good Times European Tour '24

Toronto rockers Danko Jones receently announced they are headed to Spain and Portugal this October for their Good Times Tour '24. They have added two shows in Austria to the tour, on October 29th and 30th in Vienna and Graz respectively.

The tour schedule is below. Watch for more dates to be announced soon.

October

11 - Santander, Spain - Escenario Santander

12 - León, Spain - León Music Weekend

13 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos

14 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

16 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday (SOLD OUT)

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

18 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado

19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado

29 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

30 - Graz, Austria - PPC

Following their much acclaimed, eleventh studio album, Electric Sounds (released in September 2023 on AFM Records), the undisputed kings of balls-out rock’n’roll, Danko Jones, have unleashed a high-voltage, new track entitled "Waiting For You".

This previously-unreleased song is a bonus track taken off the upcoming Danko Jones Electric Sounds Deluxe Version, that is slated for a digital release on April 12. Additionally to the album Electric Sounds, the digital Deluxe Version will include “Waiting For You” and a second bonus track, “Haunting Me”.

Furthermore, Danko Jones has announced to release a limited, 10” vinyl edition on April 12, entitled "4x10", that consists of both bonus tracks as well as two unreleased live songs.

Frontman Danko comments: "We cooked up this new ditty, Waiting For You, just to add to the colossal rock that is Electric Sounds. Think of it as a little something from us to you.”

Get the party started and listen to "Waiting For You" below. Also available on all digital services here.

With Electric Sounds, Danko Jones have stormed international album charts (Sweden #12, Germany #18, Switzerland #24), with consecutive top radio chart entries like with their hit singles "Good Time", "Guess Who's Back" and "Get High?", ruling the German Rock Radio Charts at a phenomenal #1 position. On their ensuing, European album release tour, Danko Jones sold out numerous shows, with many more live dates to kick off by the end of this month in Stockholm, Sweden. Furthermore, the band has just been nominated for a Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy Award. Winners will be announced on March 24.

Without any doubt, Electric Sounds has the instant sound and feel of a classic. When the wheel is spinning freely and propelling you forward, there’s no need to reinvent the damn thing: instead, the Canadian trio is simply honing and refining their craft, and always at full volume. From the chest-out chutzpah of the opening "Guess Who’s Back" and the muscular new wave strut of "Good Time", the ultimate pothead anthem "Get High?" to the title track’s promise to “smash a thousand guitars tonight!” and "Stiff Competition"’s angular, cock-eyed stomp and juddering bull’s-eye of chorus, Electric Sounds is a deceptively diverse affair. No band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road than the pumped-up threesome showcased on hell-for-leather ragers like "Eye For An Eye", "What Goes Around" and mad-eyed and murderous closer "Shake Your City".

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and guest spots from Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) on "She’s My Baby", Damian Abraham of Fucked Up on "Get High?" and guitarist Daniel Dekay (from Canadian thrash legends Exciter) on "Electric Sounds" complete the picture with a snotty flourish.

With the upcoming Deluxe Version in addition to Electric Sounds as well as the "4x10" Vinyl edition, Danko Jones present their fans some highly-collectable highlights featuring previously-unreleased bonus material, showcasing their amplitude of songwriting skills, an irrepressible energy and the reliability always providing a damn good time.

Pre-save the Digital Electric Sounds Deluxe Version here. Pre-order the Ltd. "4x10" Vinyl Edition here

Electric Sounds Digital Deluxe tracklisting:

"Guess Who's Back"

"Good Time"

"Electric Sounds"

"Get High?"

"Stiff Competition"

"She's My Baby"

"Eye For An Eye"

"I Like It"

"Let's Make Out"

"What Goes Around"

"Shake Your City"

"Waiting For You" (Bonus Track)

"Haunting Me" (Bonus Track)

"4x10" Vinyl tracklisting:

"Haunting Me"

"Lipstick City" – Live in Bremen

"My Little RNR" – Live in Stockholm

"Waiting for You"

"Waiting For You":