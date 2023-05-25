DANZIG Announces 35th Anniversary Tour Dates Performing First Classic Album In Its Entirety; BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE, MIDNIGHT To Support
May 25, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Danzig has announced a string of 35th anniversary tour dates, performing the first classic album in its entirety. Joining Danzig for these historic shows will be special guests Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.
These will be the only Danzig shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare Danzig performances.
Pre-sales start Wednesday, May 31 at 10 AM, local. General on-sale starts Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, LOCAL
Dates:
August
25 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels
26 - Norco, California - Silver Lakes Park
27 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre
September
1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory
2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port
3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall
6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre
8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall
11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple
14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre
16 - Newport, Kentucy - Megacorp Pavillion
17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom