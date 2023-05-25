DANZIG Announces 35th Anniversary Tour Dates Performing First Classic Album In Its Entirety; BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE, MIDNIGHT To Support

Danzig has announced a string of 35th anniversary tour dates, performing the first classic album in its entirety. Joining Danzig for these historic shows will be special guests Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

These will be the only Danzig shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare Danzig performances.

Pre-sales start Wednesday, May 31 at 10 AM, local. General on-sale starts Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, LOCAL

Dates:

August

25 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

26 - Norco, California - Silver Lakes Park

27 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

September

1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port

3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall

6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre

8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall

11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple

14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre

16 - Newport, Kentucy - Megacorp Pavillion

17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom