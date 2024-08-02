DANZIG – “Black Hell” Single To Receive Physical Release In October

Danzig’s opening song from the motion picture Hangover 2, “Black Hell” will receive a vinyl release from Cleopatra Records in October.

A description reads:

“The rarest of rarities in the catalog of metal legend Danzig finally gets a fitting and proper release!

“The track was featured on The Hangover Part II soundtrack but has never appeared on any other Danzig release...until now!

“Backed with another track from the Hangover film series, Danzig's brilliant song written for and later recorded by the great Johnny Cash, ‘Thirteen!’”

Preorder at cleorecs.com.