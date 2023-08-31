DANZIG Cancels This Sunday's Houston Show "Due To The Ongoing Heatwave"

Danzig have cancelled their scheduled show this Sunday, September 3, at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas with openers Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight.

Danzig issued the following statement earlier today: "Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3. We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."



Upcoming Danzig dates are listed below:

September

1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port

6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre

8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall

11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple

14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre

16 - Newport, Kentucky - Megacorp Pavillion

17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

23 - Ontario, California - The Toyota Arena