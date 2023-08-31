DANZIG Cancels This Sunday's Houston Show "Due To The Ongoing Heatwave"
August 31, 2023, an hour ago
Danzig have cancelled their scheduled show this Sunday, September 3, at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas with openers Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight.
Danzig issued the following statement earlier today: "Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3. We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."
Upcoming Danzig dates are listed below:
September
1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory
2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port
6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre
8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall
11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple
14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre
16 - Newport, Kentucky - Megacorp Pavillion
17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels
23 - Ontario, California - The Toyota Arena