DANZIG - New Super7 Vintage Figure Available For Pre-Order

Super7 has launched the pre-order for the first in their new Danzig Vintage Figures Wave 1.

Description: Danzig is the perfect mix of menace, music, and muscles - the recipe for a true monster of heavy metal! This 5.5” scale Danzig Vintage figure is inspired by the debut album Danzig and the muscle-bound action figures made popular in the 1980s, comes packaged on a die cut card back with upside down cross blister detail, and includes a microphone accessory. Tell your children not to walk my way - tell them to pick up one of these uber-ripped Danzig Vintage figures!

Estimated to ship in January, you can pre-order the figure here.