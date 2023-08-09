DANZIG Reschedules Shows "Due To The Current Tour Bus Shortage"

Danzig have been forced to reschedule the first two dates of their 35th anniversary tour, on which they'll be performing the first classic album in its entirety. Joining Danzig for these historic shows will be special guests Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

A message from Danzig states: "Due to the current Tour Bus Shortage we are forced to move the Las Vegas & SoCal Shows to the end of the Tour Sept. 22 & 23 in order to secure a Tour Bus. The Las Vegas Show will remain in the Same Venue for the Friday Sept. 22 date but the SoCal Show had to be moved to The Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA for Sat. Sept. 23. Pre-sales for the CA. Show that moved to Ontario start Monday. Aug. 7 Ticket info shortly."



Tour dates:

August

27 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

September

1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port

3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall

6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre

8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall

11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple

14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre

16 - Newport, Kentucky - Megacorp Pavillion

17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

23 - Ontario, California - The Toyota Arena