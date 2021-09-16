DANZIG Sings ELVIS - Rescheduled California Show Happening Halloween Night

The Danzig sings Elvis live performance for Hollywood, California has been rescheduled for Halloween Night - October 31st, and once again is at the classic Roosevelt Hotel.

Original ticket holders will be given first chance at tickets. Should there be any remaining seats they will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. Limited tickets are on sale now at this location.

Danzig Sings Elvis was released on CD and vinyl in April 2020 via Evilive / Cleopatra Records. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"

It features 14 unforgettable interpretations of well-known Elvis Presley classics and unheralded deep cuts, performed by punk / metal icon and powerhouse vocalist Glenn Danzig, that will thrill fans of both of these kings of rock music.

Highlights include Danzig’s sinister take on “Fever” and a truly haunting version of “Always On My Mind”.

Danzig is no stranger to working with American music royalty, having written songs for both Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.